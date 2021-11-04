Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Red Bull Leipzig Chief Updates On Liverpool's Michael Edwards Links In Sporting Director Search

Author:

After a report had emerged earlier on Wednesday suggesting Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards could be on his way to Red Bull Leipzig, the German club have issued a swift response to the speculation.

Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool

According to SportBild, Edwards was described as a 'hot candidate' to fill the sporting director vacancy at the Bundesliga club.

The Englishman's contract expires at the end of the season and there have been strong rumours that he will be departing from the Merseyside club.

Read More

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Success At Anfield

Alongside Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Edwards has overseen a remarkably successful period at the club.

As well as making signings that helped Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory, Edwards has negotiated huge profits on outgoing players who were surplus to requirements at Anfield.

After the report from SportBild, Red Bull Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff offered a swift and direct response when speaking to DAZN.

"Michael Edwards will not be our sporting director. The fact is that we are looking for a sporting director who fits the club, our philosophy and direction”.

This would appear to shut down any chance of Liverpool's transfer genius moving to the German club.

There is still a possibility that he could choose to extend his contract at Liverpool, a move that would please all Reds fans.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
News

Red Bull Leipzig Chief Updates On Liverpool's Michael Edwards Links In Sporting Director Search

1 minute ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

‘You Need to Be Lucky With Injuries, We Are Not’ - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Current Injuries

8 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid Official Champions League Highlights

8 hours ago
Liverpool Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Match Review: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League

8 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

‘We Could Have Scored a Couple More’ - Jordan Henderson on Liverpool’s Performance Against Atletico Madrid

9 hours ago
Felipe Kieran Trippier Atlético Madrid
Match Coverage

Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings

9 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the International Champions Cup in 2016.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview: Klopp On Winning The Group Of Death With Games To Spare

9 hours ago
Diego Simeone Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview: Klopp On The Match

9 hours ago