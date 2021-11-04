Red Bull Leipzig Chief Updates On Liverpool's Michael Edwards Links In Sporting Director Search
After a report had emerged earlier on Wednesday suggesting Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards could be on his way to Red Bull Leipzig, the German club have issued a swift response to the speculation.
According to SportBild, Edwards was described as a 'hot candidate' to fill the sporting director vacancy at the Bundesliga club.
The Englishman's contract expires at the end of the season and there have been strong rumours that he will be departing from the Merseyside club.
Success At Anfield
Alongside Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Edwards has overseen a remarkably successful period at the club.
As well as making signings that helped Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory, Edwards has negotiated huge profits on outgoing players who were surplus to requirements at Anfield.
Edwards Links Denied
After the report from SportBild, Red Bull Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff offered a swift and direct response when speaking to DAZN.
"Michael Edwards will not be our sporting director. The fact is that we are looking for a sporting director who fits the club, our philosophy and direction”.
This would appear to shut down any chance of Liverpool's transfer genius moving to the German club.
There is still a possibility that he could choose to extend his contract at Liverpool, a move that would please all Reds fans.
