Reece James Defends Trent Alexander-Arnold As Liverpool Critics Continue To Question His Defensive Ability

Chelsea and England star Reece James has defended his international teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold after critics continue to doubt his defensive abilities.

According to the Mark Wakefield at the Liverpool Echo the Chelsea man recently said that anyone who criticises Alexander-Arnold “Doesn’t know the game”.

Despite questions constantly arising over his defending, his attacking capabilities on the other hand are unquestionable with the 23-year-old Liverpool man claiming a total of 19 assists the season just gone.

Trent

With the Liverpool man being the only English player to be named in the PFA team of the year alongside club teammates Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah.  

James and Alexander-Arnold have been in constant competition in regards to the England set up with both players situated at right-back. 

Read More

Read More

Despite being a regular and imperative player for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has found it rather difficult to become a regular for Gareth Southgate’s England team mainly due to the differences in playing styles between the two sides. 

Alexander-Arnold was left out of England's recent UEFA Nations League game against Italy with James preferred at right-back.

With all his outstanding attacking ability there has been a few rumblings in the past about whether Alexander-Arnold would be more effective in midfield. However, for the time being his role as a full-back is well and truly cemented. Only time will tell. 

 

