Report: Bayern Munich Boss Julian Nagelsmann Waiting For Jurgen Klopp And Pep Guardiola To Leave Liverpool And Manchester City

According to reports, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has turned down Manchester United in order to wait for Liverpool and Manchester City jobs. With Jurgen Klopp set to leave in 2024, could we see a like for like replacement?

Jurgen Klopp’s impact on Liverpool is nothing less than a dream for the fanbase. He has taken this club to heights many of us have never seen and continues to do so this season.

Julian-Nagelsmann

Unfortunately, the reality is it won’t last forever. The German’s time at Liverpool will come to an end, with his contract set to run out in two years time. He may yet extend which would be met with jubilation.

If the worse were happen and Klopp does end up leaving in 2024, it is important FSG bring in the right man to takeover and pick up from where Klopp leaves the club. Such big shoes to fill, so who better than Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann? 

The experience is there, similar style of football, right foundations for the whole club. Nagelsmann is the perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp. However, according to Sky Sports, Liverpool may have tempt the German to choose them over Manchester City. 

The reports suggest that the Bayern boss is interested in a Premier League move, but only to Liverpool or Manchester City, when Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guaridola leave. 

