Report: Jurgen Klopp Reveals Fabinho Replacement Ahead Of FA Cup Final Against Chelsea

Fabinho suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa, which has ruled him out of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea. Reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp has his replacement in mind.

Liverpool face the first of their two remaining finals Saturday afternoon, as they face Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side, in a repeat of the Carabao Cup final. The Reds came out on top that day, winning on penalties in sudden death.

Before the final back in February however, The Reds suffered an injury setback in the warm-up. Thiago Alcantara pulled up and ended up leaving the pitch in tears, after realising he will be missing his first final with Liverpool.

The injury curse continues for Jurgen Klopp, as his Brazilian superstar is set to miss Saturday’s match against Chelsea. Fabinho is key to how the German’s side play and when he misses any games, it leaves a huge hole in the middle.

According to The Athletic, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson is the man to replace Fabinho in what is Liverpool’s second trophy opportunity this season.

Will the Liverpool captain be able to fill the void or foes losing Fabinho give Chelsea the advantage?

