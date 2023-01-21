Report: 'A Possibility' Naby Keita Extends Liverpool Contract

Naby Keita could still extend his Liverpool contract, which expires in the summer, according to Neil Jones of GOAL.

The 27-year-old has been missing for most of this season with a serious hamstring injury but returned recently and was impressive in helping Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux in the FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday.

Prior to his return, it had been expected that he would run down his contract and leave on a free transfer this summer, but that may not be the case.

According to Jones, there is 'a possibility' that the Guinea international extends his stay on Merseyside, something that would lead to mixed feelings amongst Reds fans, with some believing he has not fulfilled his potential since joining from RB Leipzig in 2018.

Whilst that may be true to an extent, the Guinea international enjoyed arguably his best season in a Liverpool shirt during the last campaign and has looked sharp since returning over the past few weeks.

At 27, Keita could still have a significant transfer value, but not if he is in the last six months of his deal hence for the Anfield hierarchy, a contract extension could go some way to protecting their investment.

