December 15, 2021
Report: AFCON Set To Be Cancelled - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita To Remain At Liverpool

Author:

Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane are set to remain at Anfield in January as AFCON will be cancelled, according to reports.

Many thought it would be a thorn in the side of Liverpool's title challenge this season, with the influence of particularly the formidable forward duo deemed irreplaceable.

But with the profile of the new COVID variant raising across Africa, and indeed the globe, it may be thought to be in the best interests of all to cancel the tournament for the year.

The report from outlet RMC said: "According to our information, the CAN could announce a cancellation of the 2022 edition in Cameroon. The reflection is in any case engaged."

Author Verdict

From a selfish Liverpool perspective, the tournament's disintegration for winter is a somewhat paramount event.

If Salah, Mane and Keita remain in Kirkby it significantly strengthens the chances of winning potential cup competitions, with them set to miss the FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury and two League Cup semi-finals.

