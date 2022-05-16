Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Andrew Robertson Wants To Avenge For Liverpool's 2018 Champions League Defeat To Real Madrid

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson is eager to avenge for the Reds 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018, when the two sides lock horns again in Paris on May 28.

Robertson is among many of the current squad who featured in the defeat in Kyiv, and as per SportsMole, the Scotland defender is using the heartache of the defeat as added motivation to bring the Champions League trophy back to Merseyside for the seventh time.

Andy Robertson

The left back said: "The final against Madrid didn't go as we wanted it to and they put us out last season as well, so since I've been here we've not managed to get one over on Real Madrid.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They've knocked us out and they have beaten us in the final, so it'd be nice to play them again and try and get one over on them."

Jurgen Klopp's men already have two trophies in the bag after Carabao Cup and FA Cup victories over Chelsea this season, and while the Premier League is perhaps looking unlikely, the Reds' quest for a treble is still well within range.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

imago1012055737h
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi’s Transfer To AC Milan Edging Closer As Both Parties In “Direct Talks”

By Mohit Kar15 minutes ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

Former England International Advises Aberdeen Star Calvin Ramsey To Turn Down Liverpool Transfer

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Southampton v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Salah, Van Dijk & Fabinho Updates

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Southampton v Liverpool | Premier League | Fitness Update on Van Dijk, Fabinho & Salah

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
imago1011288317h
News

Liverpool Waste No Time In Updating Anfield Champions Wall After FA Cup Win

By Mohit Kar7 hours ago
Steven Gerrard Pep Guardiola
Columns

A Premier League Scriptwriter's Dream: Can Steven Gerrard Help Liverpool Take City's Crown?

By Owen Cummings7 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Kylian Mbappe Race - French Journalist Confirms Liverpool Are Third Club In Race For PSG Superstar & Real Madrid Target

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Southampton
Match Coverage

Southampton v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago