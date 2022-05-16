Report: Andrew Robertson Wants To Avenge For Liverpool's 2018 Champions League Defeat To Real Madrid

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson is eager to avenge for the Reds 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018, when the two sides lock horns again in Paris on May 28.

Robertson is among many of the current squad who featured in the defeat in Kyiv, and as per SportsMole, the Scotland defender is using the heartache of the defeat as added motivation to bring the Champions League trophy back to Merseyside for the seventh time.

The left back said: "The final against Madrid didn't go as we wanted it to and they put us out last season as well, so since I've been here we've not managed to get one over on Real Madrid.

"They've knocked us out and they have beaten us in the final, so it'd be nice to play them again and try and get one over on them."

Jurgen Klopp's men already have two trophies in the bag after Carabao Cup and FA Cup victories over Chelsea this season, and while the Premier League is perhaps looking unlikely, the Reds' quest for a treble is still well within range.

