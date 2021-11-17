Report: Andy Robertson Injury Update Ahead Of Arsenal Premier League Clash

A journalist close to Liverpool has issued an update in respect of the injury defender Andy Robertson picked up whilst on international duty for Scotland.

The left-back was substituted in the 79th minute of his side's fine 2-0 victory over Denmark which means Scotland will face a home play-off match which they will need to win to qualify for the World Cup next year.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Injury Issues

It has been an uncomfortable international break for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who has seen four of his players pick up injuries.

Sadio Mane was the first player to cause concern after a heavy clash in Senegal's 1-1 draw in Togo.

News then broke that Jordan Henderson had returned to Merseyside after picking up a minor injury in England's 5-0 dismantling of Albania.

After Robertson was subbed in the Scotland match, there was another concern on Tuesday evening as Divock Origi limped off in Belgium's 1-1 draw with Wales.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Paul Joyce from The Times has issued an update today in respect of Robertson's injury status.

'Liverpool do not think the injury is serious but will take no chances with the left-back.'

Based on this update, it seems unlikely that will Robertson will be risked in the Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday.

Kostas Tsimikas has been in fine form for club and country and will deputise if Robertson is not passed fit.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook