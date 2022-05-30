Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal And France Legend Thierry Henry On Changes In Mohamed Salah's Game

Thierry Henry believes that Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah's decision making has changed in recent months.

Salah has been criticised in recent seasons for being too greedy in front of goal, but the Frenchman claimed that he has focused more on passing to his teammates of late. As per HITC, speaking on CBS Sports, Henry said: "Also assists, he has been doing that recently a lot, especially to Mane... He’s looking to give the ball, more often than not."

The Egyptian finished the Premier League season as the top scorer for the third time since his arrival from Roma in 2017, but for the first time at the Reds, he also claimed the award for the most assists.

Mohamed Salah Golden boot

Mohamed Salah receiving his Golden Boot award and Playmaker award

It was the seventh time in Premier League history that an individual had won both the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards, as Salah added his name to an illustrious list including Andy Cole, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Robin Van Persie, Didier Drogba, Harry Kane and Henry himself.

The FWA Player of the Year nominee contributed 36 goals and assists in 35 topflight matches last campaign. Henry continued: "Before, he used to try and to bulldoze his way in all the time. But now he is looking to have those little assists."

