Report: Arsenal Legend Lee Dixon Praises Liverpool Pair
Arsenal legend Lee Dixon is full of praise for the level of work that Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson get through on the pitch.
The former right-back described the pair's work ethic in Saturdays FA Cup final victory against Chelsea as 'astonishing,' on ITV Sport.
As per HITC, Dixon said: "You imagine how many miles he (Robertson) gets through in a season.
"Him and Alexander-Arnold. It’s an astonishing amount of work. The fullback role has changed a bit."
Read More
Both Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have been integral to Jurgen Klopp's side over recent seasons, providing an outlet in attack while always being committed to their defensive duties.
Their consistency has helped the Reds to Champions League and Premier League successes, as well as victories in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this campaign.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on penalties) | Match Highlights | FA Cup Final | More Wembley Drama As Reds Win Second Trophy Of The Season
- Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lifts The FA Cup Trophy | Hendo Shuffle
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea
- Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fabinho's Injury Status For Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |