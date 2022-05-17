Report: Arsenal Legend Lee Dixon Praises Liverpool Pair

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon is full of praise for the level of work that Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson get through on the pitch.

The former right-back described the pair's work ethic in Saturdays FA Cup final victory against Chelsea as 'astonishing,' on ITV Sport.

As per HITC, Dixon said: "You imagine how many miles he (Robertson) gets through in a season.

"Him and Alexander-Arnold. It’s an astonishing amount of work. The fullback role has changed a bit."

Both Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have been integral to Jurgen Klopp's side over recent seasons, providing an outlet in attack while always being committed to their defensive duties.

Their consistency has helped the Reds to Champions League and Premier League successes, as well as victories in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this campaign.

