Report: Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Postponed? Chelsea v Liverpool Next?
Due to the death of HM The Queen on Friday, football was postponed around Britain as a mark of respect. Liverpool were due to play Wolves on Saturday, instead, their next match now is Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
The Reds have begun the season terribly so far and will be hoping to put things right as soon as possible. A 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby was followed by a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Napoli.
With the Champions League coming up again this week, Jurgen Klopp’s men have an opportunity to put their loss in the opening match behind them. However, it may be the only match this week for the side.
According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool’s trip to London next Sunday to face Chelsea is looking increasingly likely to be postponed. Another match set to be in major doubt is Arsenal’s Europa League match at home to PSV Eindhoven.
This is due to the police deployment for The Queen’s funeral which is scheduled for Monday 19th September.
Anything happening in England’s capital may be on hold for a couple of weeks and will likely affect sports to be played in the country’s capital. The next couple of weeks could see sports set to be in the city of London be canceled.
