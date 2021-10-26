Report: Barcelona President 'Big Dream' Of Taking Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Camp Nou

According to a report, president Joan Laporta has a ‘big dream’ of taking Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp to Barcelona.

The Catalan club are struggling financially and have endured a turbulent few months which saw them lose their talisman Lionel Messi to PSG.

Jurgen Klopp The ‘Big Dream’ for Barcelona

Sport Witness report that according to the Sport publication, the Barcelona president is keen to bring 'a winning coach' to the Camp Nou and Klopp is the ‘big dream’.

Current manager Ronald Koeman is under pressure after a poor start to the season which sees the club down in ninth player in La Liga and third place in the Champions League.

The opposite can be said for Klopp and Liverpool who remain unbeaten, a point behind Chelsea in the Premier League and on maximum points in the Champions League.

Laporta clearly still sees Barcelona as a super power in the game hence his ambition of attracting the German to Spain.

LFCTR Verdict

In reality this is a non starter for a number of different reasons.

For one, Klopp doesn’t walk out on contracts and he is tied to Liverpool until 2024.

Secondly, it’s also been well documented that before he does anything else he wants to take a year’s sabbatical.

Then there is the fact that he has built a wonderful Liverpool squad so why would he walk out to pick up a Barcelona team who are struggling?

I’m afraid for Joan Laporta therefore that this is nothing but a ‘big dream.

