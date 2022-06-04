Skip to main content
Report: Bayern Munich Forward Thomas Muller On Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Thomas Muller has played down the chances that Bayern Munich could complete the signing of Sadio Mane this summer. The German has said that the Bundesliga is 'lacking behind' in terms of competitiveness. 

As per Rousing The Kop, via TuttoMercatoWEB, Muller said: "Bayern have never managed to attract first-rate stars. Jean-Pierre Papin was on the downside and Arjen Robben came in particular. We always have built our stars ourselves.

"Bayern currently have an advantage at national level but at the international level, we are lagging behind in terms of budget and also in terms of competitiveness... We need to become a more attractive league internationally, and everyone has to work hard for this."

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool

Despite Mullers comments, there are rumours that the Bavarian side have agreed personal terms with Mane, which would see his wages almost tripled to what he receives at the Reds. 

His thoughts around the lack of competitiveness however are somewhat true, as Bayern have won the league title for a tenth consecutive season - although I doubt that would put Mane off much.

Bayern are still strong favourites to add the Senegalese international to their roster, and the fact that he has played in the Bundesliga previously may play a part if he decides a move to Julian Nagelsmann's side is what he wants.

