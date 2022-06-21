Skip to main content
Report: Caoimhín Kelleher To Hold Talks Over His Future At Liverpool In The Coming Weeks

Liverpool and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher is set to hold talks over his future at Anfield this summer according to reports. 

The 23-year-old  joined the Reds youth system from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015 and made his fist team debut back in 2019. In recent times Kelleher has overtaken Spaniard Adrian in becoming the Reds second choice keeper behind Brazilian number one Alisson Becker. 

Caoimhin Kelleher

Last year the Irishman signed a new long-term deal at Anfield which is set to expire in 2026 and was excited to begin a new chapter on Merseyside. 

“I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done." Kelleher said speaking to liverpoolfc.com in 2021. 

“For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years. It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really.”

Recently however, Kelleher has spoken out on how much he needs to play and that he will sit down and have talks with the club about being given more game time. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp once branded the Irishman as 'the best number two in the world'. 

Nonetheless, with Kelleher being 23-years-old he will feel it's about time he became a number one goalkeeper. Whether it be at Liverpool or elsewhere. Talks are set to take place between the two parties in the coming weeks. 

