December 15, 2021
Report: Cash Rich Newcastle Steal Key Member Of Liverpool's Backroom Staff

Newcastle have pulled off what looks like a masterstroke by taking a key member of Liverpool's backroom staff to join the club.

As reported by Melissa Reddy of the Independent, the move of Mark Leyland re-unites him with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe with whom he worked with previously at Burnley.

Leyland joined Liverpool in 2013 from Burnley and was head of post-match and elite player development analysis.

He helped the club through a very successful period where they won both Champions League and Premier League titles.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's match against Newcastle on Thursday at Anfield, Klopp was full of praise for his departing member of staff who will take on a more senior role in the North East.

"Mark was here longer than me. He was an incredibly important member of staff. Top guy. He had the chance to get a more senior role at Newcastle which we couldn't offer here and he was eager to make the next step in his career.

Klopp also admitted they could have delayed the move until after Thursday's match but chose not to.

"Mark doesn't know our line up for tomorrow but he knows how we play football."

At Newcastle it is reported he will be working in a hybrid role between performance analysis and working as backroom staff with Howe and the first team.

