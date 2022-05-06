Skip to main content

Report: Sadio Mane To Be Offered New Liverpool Contract | Current Deal Expires June 2023

Reliable transfer insider has revealed that Sadio Mane will be offered a new Liverpool contract this summer to fend off losing him on a free transfer.

Mohamed Salah and his contract, or lackthereof, have been making headlines for nearly a year.

The Egyptian winger has repeatedly said that he wants to remain at Liverpool but it is not up to him and that the club knows what he wants.

All of this attention has led to Sadio Mane's contract situation taking a back seat.

Sadio Mane

The Ballon d'Or candidate's current contract runs out at the end of next season causing alarm that he could leave on a free transfer.

Now it seems that fear is going away as Liverpool look set to offer the Senegal star a new deal after the season ends.

Liverpool To Offer Sadio Mane New Deal

Sadio Mane
Reliable transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that Liverpool look set to offer Mane a new deal this summer. 

“As it stands, Liverpool have told Mane that he will be waiting until the summer before he gets an offer on a new contract.”

This makes sense as Sadio Mane was reportedly willing to wait until the Salah contract saga finished in order to use that as a bargaining chip.

Liverpool would be smart to sign Sadio Mane to an extension after his season of 23 goal involvements.

