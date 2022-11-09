REPORT: Could RedBird Make A Full Investment In Liverpool?

IMAGO / PA Images

The principal owners of Liverpool Football Club, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced on Monday that the club was up for sale. Here’s what the statement read:

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

Since the announcement two days ago, a plethora of rumours have surmounted headlines in the world of Liverpool FC with potential parties 'interested' in buying the club.

One of the rumours floating around Twitter was former UFC fighter Conor McGregor after he released the following Tweet to the world of football Twitter:

However, according to The Mirror, the early frontrunner to take over Liverpool FC are RedBird Capital Partners - a principal investment firm based in New York City, New York. They already own a 10% stake at the club having paid a reported £538m last year.

The owner of RedBird, Gerry Cardinale, never ruled out the prospect of his company having full ownership of Liverpool. Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Sport US Summit:

"We did not underwrite that with that as the goal.

"I definitely would not exclude it as it would be a privilege but I think that Liverpool is in fantastic hands with the current group. We are there to support and play a supporting role where we can but that is a phenomenal team from ownership and management all the way down."

RedBird bought AC Milan in August in a deal exceeding £1bn. They also have stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toulouse FC, the Rajasthan Royals, the YES Network, the SpringHill Company, Skydance Media, the XFL, OneTeam Partners and Dream Sports.

