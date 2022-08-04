Skip to main content

Report: Curtis Jones Could Be Out For Four Weeks As Liverpool Midfield Injury List Grows

Curtis Jones has been ruled out of Liverpool's Premier League opening match against Fulham and could face up to a month on the sidelines according to a report.

The 21-year-old was pictured in a protective boot and on crutches during Liverpool's 3-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Strasbourg on Monday.

England under-21 international Jones had appeared as a second-half substitute in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City at the weekend and did not appear to have an injury issue post-match.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said on Monday however, that the medical team had advised against him playing against the Ligue 1 team after he had complained of pain.

Curtis Jones

According to The Athletic, it was a calf injury that ruled Jones out and he will now be missing for between two to four weeks.

The publication also claims that the club are awaiting a 'specialist opinion' on the severity of the issue which will dictate how long he will be out of action.

This will come as a further blow to Jurgen Klopp who revealed last week that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had suffered a 'severe' hamstring injury during Liverpool's tour of Asia and would be sidelined for several weeks.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

As another midfield option in Tyler Morton departs on loan to Blackburn Rovers, Klopp will be hoping that there are no further injury blows as the season gets underway.

