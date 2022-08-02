Skip to main content

Report: Diogo Jota Closing In On Return To Liverpool Training After Hamstring Injury

According to a report, Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has recovered from a hamstring injury and will return to training soon.

The 25-year-old suffered a recurrence of the injury he picked up whilst on international duty with Portugal in June during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia.

He hasn't featured since and will miss the start of the Premier League campaign when Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday.

The Times report however that after missing nearly all of the pre-season period with the injury, Jota is now recovered and will return to training imminently.

That is positive news for manager Jurgen Klopp who is dealing with a growing injury list at the club before the season has even begun.

Keepers Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher are still to return after injury issues and new signing Calvin Ramsay has yet to feature after an issue was spotted during his medical.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another ruled out for the forseeable future as he picked up a serious hamstring injury during the tour of Asia.

On Monday, there was more bad news with Curtis Jones pictured in a protective boot and on crutches and Ibrahima Konate picking up a knee injury during the defeat against Strasbourg.

Whilst the news of Jota will come as a welcome boost to Klopp, he will be keen for more positive updates in respect of the injuries in the squad ahead of the Premier League kick off on Saturday.

