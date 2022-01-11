Report: EFL Under Pressure To Investigate Liverpool Carabao Cup Postponement
The EFL are under pressure to investigate the circumstances around the postponement of Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal according to a report.
The first leg of the tie that was scheduled for last Thursday at the Emirates Stadium was postponed after the EFL accepted Liverpool's request due to a fresh Covid-19 outbreak at the club.
The AXA Training Centre was also closed for 48 hours as a result of the outbreak.
As well as Jurgen Klopp and other backroom staff previously recording 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests, assistant Pep Lijnders also then registered a 'suspected' positive result.
The Athletic claims that the EFL has received complaints from some clubs after it was revealed that only Trent Alexander-Arnold's test was confirmed as positive with all others for the players being 'false positives'.
According to the report, the clubs appear to want some clarity as to when Liverpool were in receipt of the information regarding the 'false positives' as that could have had an impact as to whether the game should have gone ahead.
The publication claims that according to sources, it was only on a third round of testing after the scheduled match that details of the false positives became clear.
It is a difficult time for football authorities trying to deal with the unpredictable nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The report doesn't state that the EFL will investigate the issue and just claims they are 'under pressure' to do so.
There has been no comment from the EFL as of yet and there may not be.
