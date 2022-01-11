Report: EFL Will Not Investigate Liverpool's 'False Positives' After Arsenal Carabao Cup Clash Was Postponed

The EFL will not be investigating the circumstances behind Liverpool's request to postpone the Carabao Cup semi final first leg against Arsenal according to a report.

Liverpool made a request to the EFL after a Covid-19 outbreak left them with insufficient players to take on Arsenal and with them having to close the training ground.

IMAGO / PA Images

A report from The Athletic had suggested that the EFL could investigate after receiving complaints from other clubs when it was revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only 'real' positive case and the others ended up being 'false positives'.

It looks as though the EFL are satisfied with Liverpool's explanation however as reported by the Evening Standard.

'The EFL is satisfied that Liverpool had legitimate grounds for a delay at the time of their appeal and provided all the necessary evidence, so will resist any calls to examine the circumstances of the outbreak.'

Hopefully this matter is now closed and the football can do the talking with the first leg now scheduled to be played at Anfield on Thursday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook