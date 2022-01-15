Skip to main content
Report: Everton Could Sack Rafa Benitez Tonight After Norwich Defeat

After a disastrous afternoon that saw his Everton team lose 2-1 against Norwich City at Carrow Road, Toffees manager Rafa Benitez could be facing the sack tonight according to a report.

Rafa Benitez Pep Guardiola

It has been a tough start to life for the former Liverpool manager at Goodison Park after he took the reigns from Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

Pressure has been building as Everton have struggled over recent months recording just one Premier League win which came against Arsenal since the 25th September 2021.

It shouldn't be ignored however that Benitez has had to deal with an injury crisis which has seen him lose several key players and has been without Dominic Calvert-Lewin for most of the season.

The performance against Norwich however has left fans angry and sees Everton sitting just six points above the relegation zone.

Read More

As per talkSPORT sources, Benitez could be sacked this evening in the aftermath of the defeat.

There is no doubting the quality of the Spanish manager but his Liverpool links will always mean pressure is higher when things are not going to plan.

'BREAKING: Everton could sack their manager Rafa Benitez by tonight. - talkSPORT sources understand.'

