Report: Ex-Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder expects AS Monaco teammate to join Liverpool

Ex-Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes that young AS Monaco temmate Aurelien Tchouameni could be set to join Liverpool. 

As per Sport Witness, in a report from Foot Mercato said that Fabregas believes that the Frenchman is a 'priority' to the Reds.

Cesc Fabregas

The report went on to say that the Reds are 'ideally placed' to secure the signature of the 22-year-old. 

Fabregas went on to say: "I will continue to follow them, exchange with them. I would like to see Fofana, Diop or Tchouameni at Bayern or Liverpool."

The Reds are currently 11/10 favourites to sign the midfielder in the summer, followed by the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea, and that he will remain in Monaco.

Tchouameni has represented his country eight times at international level, and is expected to be available within the region of £50million.

