Report: Ex-Arsenal And England Midfielder On Liverpool's Naby Keita

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita isn't up to the Reds standard, following rumours that the Guinean is set to be offered a new deal on Merseyside.

Keita signed for Jurgen Klopp's side for £50million in 2017, and has largely failed to live up to his reputation, after a number of injuries and a lack of consistency has halted his progress. However, last season was no doubt his best in a Reds shirt, as he finally established himself as one of the top midfielders at the club.

But, his progress hasn't been enough to convince Merson. In a column for Sportskeeda, Merson wrote: "Naby Keita's signing didn't really do much for me. I was a bit shocked when they brought him on in the Champions League final. Liverpool needed a goal, and he's scored one goal in about a million games."

Naby Keita in action against Aston Villa IMAGO / NurPhoto

While the stat isnt entirely accurate, Keita's output in the final third has been short of impressive. The 27-year-old netted just four times in 40 matches last campaign, and since his arrival in 2018, he has scored a mere 11 goals in 116 appearances in all competitions.

Although it is not necessarily his role in the side to score goals, the Reds require a bigger contribution from the middle of the park to reduce their reliance on the forward players.

