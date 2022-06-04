Report: Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Paul Merson On Sadio Mane's Proposed Liverpool Departure

Paul Merson believes that Sadio Mane would be making a mistake if he were to depart Liverpool this summer. The winger has made his intentions of a move clear in recent weeks, and Bayern Munich is the Senegalese internationals most likely destination.

As per the Daily Star, Merson wrote: "It seems clear Sadio Mane has his heart set on a move to Bayern Munich but I can’t for the life of me see why. The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence and there are no guarantees that he will be as successful in Germany as he has been with Liverpool."

Saido Mane in action for Liverpool IMAGO / PA Images

Mane was Jurgen Klopp's first major signing back in 2016, and he has gone on to be a key member of the Liverpool juggernaut created by the German manager, and has cemented himself as an LFC legend in the process.

Merson continued: "Liverpool have played a way that suits his game and goals could dry up in a different set up and a different league. It is a brave move to make if he wants a fresh challenge and is backing himself to make a success of it... I just don’t know why he wants to leave Liverpool in the first place."

