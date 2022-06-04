Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Paul Merson On Sadio Mane's Proposed Liverpool Departure

Paul Merson believes that Sadio Mane would be making a mistake if he were to depart Liverpool this summer. The winger has made his intentions of a move clear in recent weeks, and Bayern Munich is the Senegalese internationals most likely destination.

As per the Daily Star, Merson wrote: "It seems clear Sadio Mane has his heart set on a move to Bayern Munich but I can’t for the life of me see why. The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence and there are no guarantees that he will be as successful in Germany as he has been with Liverpool."

Sadio Mane

Saido Mane in action for Liverpool 

Mane was Jurgen Klopp's first major signing back in 2016, and he has gone on to be a key member of the Liverpool juggernaut created by the German manager, and has cemented himself as an LFC legend in the process.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Merson continued: "Liverpool have played a way that suits his game and goals could dry up in a different set up and a different league. It is a brave move to make if he wants a fresh challenge and is backing himself to make a success of it... I just don’t know why he wants to leave Liverpool in the first place."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Sadio Mane
News

Italian Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio On Liverpool's Sadio Mane Transfer Saga

By Joe Dixon15 minutes ago
Naby Keita
News

Report: Ex-Arsenal And England Midfielder On Liverpool's Naby Keita

By Joe Dixon31 minutes ago
Ben Woodburn
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfielder To Leave In Summer Transfer Six Years After Making Debut

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'The Toughest 10 Days Of My Football Career' - Andy Robertson Reflects On End Of Season Agony With Liverpool & Scotland

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Liverpool Expected Summer Transfer Departures - A Busy Time Ahead For Julian Ward? (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Raphinha Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

'The Perfect Replacement For Mane' - Pundit On Premier League Forward & Liverpool Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Defender Set To Leave Liverpool This Summer

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
UEFA
News

UEFA Apologise For Champions League Final Hosting In Paris After Liverpool And Real Madrid Demand Answers

By Damon Carr4 hours ago