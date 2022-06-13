Skip to main content
Report: Ex-Aston Villa Forward Tips Leeds Star For Liverpool Move

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Raphinha would be an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah, if the Egyptian departs Liverpool next season. The Leeds United winger plays on the right side, like Salah, and he is fast, skillful, and has an excellent left foot.

Speaking to FootballInsider, Agbonlahor said: "I think he would be a good player for Liverpool... His better football is on the right and that position is taken up by Salah. Would they think ‘Salah can go then, we can get £30million, £40million with a year left on his contract?'

Youri Tielemans Raphinha

Raphinha in action against Leicester City

"I don’t see any top team not looking to sign Raphinha, I rate him that highly. He would be perfect for Liverpool but would Leeds want to sell him? Without him this season, they would have definitely gone down."

Raphinha netted 11 goals and made three assists in 35 topflight matches for the Peacocks last season, as they survived in dramatic fashion on the final day. The 25-year-old has been linked with the Reds multiple times over the last two years.

However, Spanish giants Barcelona are also reported to be interested in the Brazilian, and are the bookmakers favourites to secure his signature. Raphinha has just two years left on his current contract.

