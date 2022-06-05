Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Ex-Celtic And Blackburn Striker On Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Chris Sutton believes that Sadio Mane shouldn't decide his future based on what the Senegalese fans want. Mane said in a press conference last week that 60-70% of Senegalese people want him to leave Liverpool this summer, and that he would do what they want.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton said: "What I can’t get is that Mane is palming this off on the Senegalese public, isn’t he?! What does he do if it’s 50-50? Would he stand a better chance winning a Champions League at Liverpool or Bayern Munich? Exactly (it’s Liverpool), so why would he want to leave Liverpool?"

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane in action for the Reds

Mane enjoyed another successful season in a red shirt last campaign, as he played a key part in the side's domestic cup double. He also saw his position shift to a more central role after the arrival of Luis Diaz in January.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sutton added: "I do think he has been their best forward this season... Luis Diaz has been a great signing and Jota. But Mane is so important to them." However, his future looks to be pretty much decided, and according to multiple reports, Mane is very likely to be a Bayern player at the end of the summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Handed Boost In Pursuit Of Young France Star

By Joe Dixon29 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Bayern
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reject £21m Bid From Bayern Munich For Sadio Mane | Offer Included £4m In Add-Ons

By Matt Thielen55 minutes ago
James Milner
News

James Milner Agrees To New One-Year Contract With Liverpool | Turned Down Two Offers From Premier League Clubs

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Gavi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Report: Journalist On The Effects Of Liverpool Losing Sadio Mane

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Reveal Serge Gnabry Transfer Stance Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Champions League
News

Report: Ex-Liverpool And Scotland Striker Kenny Dalglish On His 'Appalling' Experience At The Champions League Final

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago