Report: Ex-Celtic And Blackburn Striker On Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Chris Sutton believes that Sadio Mane shouldn't decide his future based on what the Senegalese fans want. Mane said in a press conference last week that 60-70% of Senegalese people want him to leave Liverpool this summer, and that he would do what they want.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton said: "What I can’t get is that Mane is palming this off on the Senegalese public, isn’t he?! What does he do if it’s 50-50? Would he stand a better chance winning a Champions League at Liverpool or Bayern Munich? Exactly (it’s Liverpool), so why would he want to leave Liverpool?"

Sadio Mane in action for the Reds IMAGO / pressinphoto

Mane enjoyed another successful season in a red shirt last campaign, as he played a key part in the side's domestic cup double. He also saw his position shift to a more central role after the arrival of Luis Diaz in January.

Sutton added: "I do think he has been their best forward this season... Luis Diaz has been a great signing and Jota. But Mane is so important to them." However, his future looks to be pretty much decided, and according to multiple reports, Mane is very likely to be a Bayern player at the end of the summer.

