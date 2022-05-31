Report: Ex-Liverpool And Aston Villa Striker On Sadio Mane

Dean Saunders believes Sadio Mane would be 'irreplaceable' for Liverpool if he were to leave the Reds this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Saunders said: "Liverpool are doing really well at the moment and losing someone like him could knock them sideways... I would argue the fact that he’s in the top three players in the world right now. Salah, Mane, who would you take? De Bruyne?"

Mane has just one year left on his contract, and is believed to be keen to depart the Reds in the coming weeks, with Bayern Munich leading the race to sign the Senegalese international. The winger was Jurgen Klopp's first major signing back in 2015, and has gone on to score 120 goals for the Merseyside club.

Sadio Mane in action against West Ham IMAGO / NurPhoto

The AFCON champion has played in all three forward roles over the last seven years for Klopp's side, most recently being utilised as a central striker since Luis Diaz's arrival in January.

Saunders continued: "He drifts in from the wing, he drifts inside, his legs are like concrete, strong, he’s quick as lighting, he scores goals. I think he's irreplaceable." The Reds have been linked with a move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez since the news of Mane's likely departure broke, as they seek a centre forward in what is a difficult mission to replace the LFC legend.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |