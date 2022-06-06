Report: Ex-Liverpool And England Midfielder Danny Murphy Names Sadio Mane Replacement

Danny Murphy believes that Liverpool have already replaced Sadio Mane, who is set to leave the Reds this summer. The ex-England midfielder has said that Luis Diaz was brought in to take the Senegalese internationals place, and that the Reds were already in the know about Mane's likely exit.

As per Rousing The Kop, speaking on TalkSPORT, Murphy said: "When you think of the way Luis Diaz has come in, playing off that left-hand side generally – because Mane has been through the middle a lot, especially towards the end of the season... It does seem that there’s been an obvious effort from Liverpool to replace him."

The Reds were planning on bringing the Colombian in this summer, but serious interest from Tottenham Hotspur in January meant that Jurgen Klopp had to act early to secure Diaz's signature.

"He’s tenacious, he’s a goal-scorer, he plays with the same energy, the tenacity, all those things that Mane gives, Diaz is very similar with his traits. So he looks like a replacement, if you like, for Mane," Murphy added.

While Murphy may be correct, Reds fans will be hoping that the club can bring in another attacker this summer, especially given that their current rivals Manchester City have again invested heavily in Norwegian start Erling Braut-Haaland. Darwin Nunez is the man that's in demand this summer, and the talented youngster could be a perfect fit for Klopp's Reds.

