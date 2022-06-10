Skip to main content
Report: Ex-Liverpool And England Midfielder Issues Warning Over Darwin Nunez Transfer

Steve McManaman has warned Liverpool that their summer transfer target Darwin Nunez is 'nowhere near the finished article.' According to reports, the Reds are edging ever closer to agreeing a deal to bring the 22-year-old to the Premier League, in a deal in the region of £70-85million.

Over recent days, Jurgen Klopp's side have stepped up their pursuit of the Benfica man, and have reportedly agreed personal terms. He is set to be a replacement for the soon to be ex-Red Sadio Mane, as his departure seems ominous. 

Nunez netted 26 goals in 28 matches in the Primeira Liga last season, and and scored home and away against the Reds in the Champions League quarter-final stage. As per Liverpool World, speaking on BT Sport, McManaman said: "He’s almost a rough diamond, there is still a lot to work on and a lot to improve on, but his movement is excellent and his goal against Liverpool was a really composed finish."

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez after netting against the Reds in the Champions League

To complete the strikers signature, Klopp's side will need to shift a few players from the squad to free up funds. Mane is almost certain to depart, with the Bayern hot in pursuit on the Senegalese winger. Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nathaniel Phillips could also be on their way out.

McManaman continued: "There is a lot to like about him but he is nowhere near the finished article yet."

