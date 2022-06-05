Report: Ex-Liverpool And Scotland Striker Kenny Dalglish On His 'Appalling' Experience At The Champions League Final

Kenny Dalglish has spoken out about the unacceptable scenes that he witnessed before and after Liverpool's Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in Paris, where Reds fans were tear gassed, pepper sprayed and forced to wait in heavily confined spaces for hours.

As per the Herald, Dalglish said: “The scenes at last Saturday’s Champions League Final were totally unacceptable. What the Liverpool supporters had to go through was appalling.

“I thought the fans showed great restraint and patience as they tried to get into the stadium to see the game, only to be faced by tear gas, pepper spray and what appeared local youths intent on causing mayhem.

Kenny Dalglish in action for Liverpool IMAGO / Colorsport

“UEFA initially went into defensive mode, but have since offered an apology. They stated ‘No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again’. Absolutely correct. The fans caught up in the chaos deserved an apology and an explanation from UEFA."

In the Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt, just a week earlier, the fans were refused food and drink during the match, which was played in a heat of 34 degrees celsius.

The 71-year-old continued: “On the back of Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt complaining about incidents around their Europa League Final in Seville, UEFA have got it badly wrong in their two showpiece games. I look forward to a detailed account of their findings. Internally, they need to take a good look at themselves."

