Report: Ex-Liverpool frontman believes the title race is far from over

Ex-Liverpool winger Dirk Kuyt believes that the race to be crowned Premier League champions is far from done, and that there may be another twist on the final day of the season on Sunday.

As Per Empire Of The Kop, talking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the Dutchman said: "On Sunday, everything can still happen.

Dirk Kuyt

“Everyone expects Manchester City to beat Aston Villa, but it’s the last day. We have seen with football in the past here in England, and in the Netherlands, that strange things can happen.

“They have done an amazing job, they have played so many finals over the last few weeks."

At the moment, Manchester City are one point above the Reds, with eight superior goal difference.

Pep Guardiola's side know that a victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad will secure their third title in four seasons.

Jurgen Klopp's men face off against Wolves at Anfield, knowing that if they win and their rivals drop points, they will complete a domestic treble.

