Report: Ex-Liverpool midfielder full of praise for Virgil van Dijk

Jamie Redknapp has emphasised the importance of centre-back Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool, after the Reds victory over Southampton on Tuesday.

The Dutch powerhouse missed the match at St Mary's as a precaution to ensure he is fully fit for the Reds final two matches of the campaign, including a Champions League final against Real Madrid.

As per SportsJoe, speaking to Sky Sports Redknapp said: "I wouldn’t give anyone more money than Virgil van Dijk. He should be on the most."

With the ongoing doubt around Mohamed Salah's future, Redknapp made another bold claim, that VVD was more important to the Reds than the Egyptian.

""They will find another Mo Salah but you won’t find another Van Dijk. There will always be another great striker who comes to this club," he added.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |