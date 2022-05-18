Report: Ex-Liverpool midfielder full of praise for Virgil van Dijk
Jamie Redknapp has emphasised the importance of centre-back Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool, after the Reds victory over Southampton on Tuesday.
The Dutch powerhouse missed the match at St Mary's as a precaution to ensure he is fully fit for the Reds final two matches of the campaign, including a Champions League final against Real Madrid.
As per SportsJoe, speaking to Sky Sports Redknapp said: "I wouldn’t give anyone more money than Virgil van Dijk. He should be on the most."
Read More
With the ongoing doubt around Mohamed Salah's future, Redknapp made another bold claim, that VVD was more important to the Reds than the Egyptian.
""They will find another Mo Salah but you won’t find another Van Dijk. There will always be another great striker who comes to this club," he added.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Minamino & Matip Give Reds Vital Three Points
- Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on penalties) | Match Highlights | FA Cup Final | More Wembley Drama As Reds Win Second Trophy Of The Season
- Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lifts The FA Cup Trophy | Hendo Shuffle
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea
- Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |