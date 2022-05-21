Report: Ex-Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho On The Reds Messages Ahead Of Aston Villa And Manchester City Clash

Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho has shed light on whether the Liverpool players have been in contact with him, ahead of his sides potentially title deciding match against Manchester City on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp was asked in midweek whether he had been in contact with Steven Gerrard about the final weekend, but said there was no need to message the Reds legend.

As per The Boot Room, in an interview with The Times, Coutinho said: "They haven't been in touch yet.

“It will be a very good game against a top club, they’re fighting for the title and we’re fighting for our own things and for sure we want to give our best in all the games. All I’m thinking about is Aston Villa."

The Brazilian was in fine form a few months ago, but has struggled of late. The Reds fans will be hoping he finds his form again this weekend.

