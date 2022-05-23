Report: Ex-Manchester United And Bayern Munich Midfielder On Liverpool Star Attacker
Ex-Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves claims Mohamed Salah has been 'astonishing' for the Reds.
As per HITC, on Matchday Extra, Hargreaves said that people criticise him for being too selfish, but his award for the most assists in the Premier League this campaign proves otherwise.
However, the Egyptian failed to secure the PL Player Of The Year award, which went to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
Hargreaves went on to say how he felt Salah deserved the award.
"If you are top-scorer, or joint top-scorer, and you get the most assists, then surely you are the best player in the Premier League?" He said.
“People criticise and say he is selfish. How can you be selfish if you have the most assists?”
The Englishman said that De Bruyne had been given the prize after his performances only over the last three months.
