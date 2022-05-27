Skip to main content
Report: Ex-Manchester United Defender On Liverpool's Achievements Ahead Of Champions League Final

Ex-Manchester United full back Gary Neville has reminded Liverpool that despite their remarkable 2021/22 campaign, they have not overtaken United's 1999 treble winning team.

Via Neville's Instagram account, he posted a picture of the treble winning side guided by Sir Alex Ferguson, with the caption: "26th May 1999. Some achievement, still never bettered in English football."

Jurgen Klopp's side have the opportunity to win their third trophy of the season when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The Reds have already secured the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in recent months, before they missed out on the Premier League trophy by a single point to Manchester City on the final day to dash their dreams of a record breaking quadruple.

A victory in Paris would ensure the Reds finish the season with three major trophies (a treble). But, as their treble wouldn't include the league, is Neville correct to say that the 1999 United side are still to be matched?

