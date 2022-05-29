Skip to main content
Report: Ex-Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand On Michael Owen's Liverpool Comments Following Champions League Final Defeat

Rio Ferdinand believes that Michael Owen's comments on Liverpool being the 'best team in Europe' are disrespectful to their Champions League final opponents Real Madrid, who defeated the Reds in Paris on Saturday.

Owen claimed that although the Reds were narrowly defeated on the night, that they are still 'the best team in Europe,' via the Mail Online. The Ex-Liverpool forward said: "On other occasions they'd be getting their name etched in the trophy... The season they've had, I still think they're the team to beat."

Owen's comments were to Ferdinand's distaste, who responded: "How can you say they're the best team in Europe? They've just lost the league and the Champions League final."

Liverpool supporter

Jurgen Klopp's men were favourites going into the tie in Paris, but despite dominating proceedings, a rare attack from Los Blancos saw Vinicius Jr net the all important goal midway through the second half.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The defeat meant that the Reds end the campaign with a Carabao Cup and FA Cup to their name, and missed out on both of the 'big two' trophies in the Premier League and Champions League - both in agonising fashion.

Ferdinand continued: "I don't think they're the best team in Europe, I think you've got to win the biggest trophies to be considered the best."

