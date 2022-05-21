Report: Ex-Manchester United Striker On Liverpool And Manchester City's Title Battle

Ex-Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov believes there is still life in the race to be crowned Premier League champions on Sunday.

As per the Mail Online, the Bulgarian said: "I think everything is possible when it comes to big games and the Premier League.

"Even though you’re Man City, the opposition always plays 100 per cent against you and it’s up to them now, when they have that lead, to keep it and not drop points."

Liverpool's dream is reliant on winning their match against Wolves, and hoping Aston Villa take points off table toppers Manchester City.

Both sides have dropped points in recent weeks, against Tottenham and West Ham respectively.

"It’s the Premier League, you have big teams, the drama - you have everything that you want to have in the way of football," he said.

