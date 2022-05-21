Skip to main content
Report: Ex-Manchester United Striker On Liverpool And Manchester City's Title Battle

Ex-Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov believes there is still life in the race to be crowned Premier League champions on Sunday.

As per the Mail Online, the Bulgarian said: "I think everything is possible when it comes to big games and the Premier League.

"Even though you’re Man City, the opposition always plays 100 per cent against you and it’s up to them now, when they have that lead, to keep it and not drop points."

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Liverpool's dream is reliant on winning their match against Wolves, and hoping Aston Villa take points off table toppers Manchester City.

Both sides have dropped points in recent weeks, against Tottenham and West Ham respectively.

"It’s the Premier League, you have big teams, the drama - you have everything that you want to have in the way of football," he said.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Premier League Trophy
Opinions

Liverpool Or Manchester City: Who Do You Want To Win The Premier League Title? Rivals Fans Have Their Say

By Damon Carr3 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk
News

Watch: Liverpool Training Ahead Of Premier League Clash Against Wolves - Van Dijk & Salah Return To Action

By Neil Andrew7 minutes ago
Kenny Dalglish Ian Rush
News

Report: Liverpool And Wales Legend Ian Rush On The Reds Quest To Be 'The Best Team Ever'

By Joe Dixon11 minutes ago
Liverpool Legends
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester United Legends 1-3 Liverpool Legends | Match Highlights | Gonzalez Double & Garcia Give Reds Victory

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Harry Kane, Andy Robertson
Opinions

Watch: The Controversial Decisions That Could Cost Liverpool The Premier League Title (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew35 minutes ago
Otavio
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Raid Porto Again For Divock Origi Replacement

By Chris Stonadge2 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'One Of The Best In The World' - Cafu hails Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Chris Stonadge3 hours ago
Matthijs de Ligt
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Consider' Move For Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt

By Chris Stonadge4 hours ago