Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Ex-Rangers And Scotland Striker On Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane

Ally McCoist believes Sadio Mane would be making the wrong decision if he were to leave Liverpool this summer. The winger has just one year left on his current deal, and according to reports is set to join Bayern Munich in the coming weeks.

As per This Is Futbol, speaking on TalkSPORT, McCoist said: "I know Bayern Munich are a brilliant club, great club, one of the top clubs in Europe, I’m just thinking, why would you leave Liverpool?"

Diogo Jota Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane in Premier League action with Diogo Jota 

Mane has spent six years at the club, and talks over a contract extension have stalled over recent months. The Reds recruitment over the last few years has been excellent, and they will need to keep that up if they are to find a player that can replace the Senegalese.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McCoist continued: “Liverpool’s recruitment, I keep going on about it, has been second to none, it really has. Diaz, Jota, going back to Van Dijk and Alisson, no mistake about it."

According to reports, the Reds have already began their search for a replacement, with the likes of Darwin Nunez thought to be high on Jurgen Klopp's list. Liverpool have also made it clear that they will not let Mane leave on the cheap, and will try and hold out for a fee around the £45million mark.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Has Agreed Three-Year Deal With Bayern Munich, After Rejecting Liverpool, PSG And Barcelona

By Damon Carr5 minutes ago
Liverpool Champions League
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In For Rennes And France Forward Martin Terrier

By Joe Dixon22 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
News

Report: Liverpool And Portugal Youngster Fabio Carvalho Can Shine In Premier League

By Joe Dixon44 minutes ago
Victor Osimhen
Transfers

'Take Osimhen From Napoli' - Christian Vieri Claims Liverpool Should Bid For Nigerian Should Mane Depart To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Community Shield
News

Breaking: Community Shield Details Confirmed - Change Of Venue As Liverpool Take On Manchester City

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Naby Keita
News

Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Set To Be Offered New Deal By Jurgen Klopp

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepared To Listen To Offers For Three More Players This Summer Amid Sadio Mane Links To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'Me And Him Had A Great Connection' - Harvey Elliott On What New Signing Fabio Carvalho Will Bring To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago