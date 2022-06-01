Report: Ex-Rangers And Scotland Striker On Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane

Ally McCoist believes Sadio Mane would be making the wrong decision if he were to leave Liverpool this summer. The winger has just one year left on his current deal, and according to reports is set to join Bayern Munich in the coming weeks.

As per This Is Futbol, speaking on TalkSPORT, McCoist said: "I know Bayern Munich are a brilliant club, great club, one of the top clubs in Europe, I’m just thinking, why would you leave Liverpool?"

Sadio Mane in Premier League action with Diogo Jota IMAGO / Xinhua

Mane has spent six years at the club, and talks over a contract extension have stalled over recent months. The Reds recruitment over the last few years has been excellent, and they will need to keep that up if they are to find a player that can replace the Senegalese.

McCoist continued: “Liverpool’s recruitment, I keep going on about it, has been second to none, it really has. Diaz, Jota, going back to Van Dijk and Alisson, no mistake about it."

According to reports, the Reds have already began their search for a replacement, with the likes of Darwin Nunez thought to be high on Jurgen Klopp's list. Liverpool have also made it clear that they will not let Mane leave on the cheap, and will try and hold out for a fee around the £45million mark.

