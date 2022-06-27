Skip to main content
Report: Ex-Tottenham And England Goalkeeper On Naby Keita Contract

Paul Robinson believes Liverpool should act fast to extend Naby Keita's contract past next summer. The Guinean's performances last season were best since he signed for the Reds in 2018, and the 42-year-old has claimed that he has earned a new deal.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, speaking to Footballer Insider, Robinson said: "It is important that they keep Keita. He had a lot of game time last season and he played well. I was really impressed by him.

"When you consider that [Sadio] Mane has gone and that [Mohamed] Salah and [Roberto] Firmino only have a year left it is important that you keep Keita. You don’t want too much upheaval in the squad. Keita played a lot better than people expected him to this year. I think he was excellent at times."

Naby Keita Danny Ings

Naby Keita in action against Aston Villa

The 27-year-old made 23 appearances in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp's side last term, and contributed 4 goals and assists. He also featured 10 times in the Champions League. 

With Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara all fats approaching the end of their careers, it is important that the Reds retain some experience for the coming seasons. Young talents such as Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones are also midfield options for Klopp, but they need time to develop before they can hold a regular starting role.

Robinson added: "You have to remember that they lost [Georginio] Wijnaldum last year and did not replace him. They can’t really afford to lose another."

