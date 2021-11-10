Report: Exiting Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Will Not Be Joining Newcastle

After Liverpool announced changes to the future structure of it's football operations division which will see sporting director Michael Edwards leave the club at the end of the season, a journalist close to the club has confirmed he will not be going to Newcastle.

Paul Joyce from the Times has tweeted that Edwards has no job lined up to dispel rumours that he was about to join Newcastle United.

Joyce's tweet read:

'Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s sporting director, confirms he will leave club at the end of the season. No job lined up and will not be joining Newcastle. Julian Ward to step up from assistant sporting director role and succeed him.'

Liverpool put out an official statement on liverpoolfc.com on Wednesday afternoon confirming Edwards' departure and the promotion of his assistant Julian Ward into the sporting director role.

The news will come as a blow to Liverpool supporters who have watched Edwards alongside manager Jurgen Klopp oversee some outstanding recruitment at the club.

The fact Edwards does not appear to be joining Newcastle will at least allay some fears that he may have joined a rival.

