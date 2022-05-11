Skip to main content
Report: Fabinho Injury News Ahead Of Liverpool's FA Cup Final Against Chelsea

After Fabinho appeared to pick up a hamstring injury in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday, there has been a positive update provided by a news outlet.

The Brazilian limped off in the 30th minute of the game against Steven Gerrard's team and was replaced by skipper Jordan Henderson.

Fabinho

Jurgen Klopp provided an update after the match (via Liverpoolfc.com) where he allayed fears that the injury could be serious.

“I don’t know [how bad it is]. He felt the muscle, not too much. He is quite positive but I’m not sure what I can make of that, to be honest. We will see."

The Times (via Anfield Watch) are now reporting that the 28-year-old was moving freely as he took his seat on the bench in the second half and has told Klopp he should be fine to play in the FA Cup final.

Any muscle injury needs to be treated with caution and it's likely Fabinho will head for a scan today to check if there is any damage.

Whilst the FA Cup final is a huge game for the Reds, there are three other crucial games after that including the Champions League final so it's probable no risks will be taken with the fitness of such a key player.

Further updates will no doubt follow over the coming days in the lead-up to the final at Wembley.

