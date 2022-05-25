Report: Fabinho To Be Fit For Liverpool's Champions League Clash With Real Madrid

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho looks likely to be available for selection for the Reds Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

The midfielder went off injured with a hamstring injury in the Reds 2-1 victory over Aston Villa earlier this month and hasn't featured in any of the Reds last three matches.

However, as per Mail Online, the Brazilian has been spotted training with the first team this morning, which is a positive indicator that he will play a part at the weekend.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Centre back Joe Gomez was also seen to have taken part in the session, following his early exit against Southampton last week.

But Thiago was no involved, the Spanish midfielder came off at half time in his sides 3-1 final day victory over Wolves at the weekend, and at the moment looks unlikely to be fit in time for the Champions League showdown.

