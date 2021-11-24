Report: Football's Lawmakers Propose 25 Minute Half-Time To Replicate The NFL Super Bowl

According to a report, football's lawmakers IFAB will be discussing whether to increase the duration of half-time from 15 minutes to 25 minutes like in the NFL Super Bowl.

The idea is to try and create more entertainment such as music during the half-time period which would in turn provide more commercial opportunities.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to the report in the Daily Mail, the idea has originated from the South American governing body CONMEBOL who believe it would be of benefit to their competitions.

In the NFL, regular half-time periods are about 12 minutes long but can be upto 30 minutes during the Super Bowl.

Football's lawmakers IFAB are due to meet on Thursday for their Annual Business Meeting which is attended and chaired by FIFA.

The report claims that whilst the law that details how long half-time can last is not part of the standard agenda, it understands that it will be covered as part of any other business at the end of the meeting.

It's also mentioned in the report that FIFA failed previously with a proposal to increase halftime to 20 minutes back in 2009.

Author Verdict

This looks very much like another money making idea without taking into account player welfare.

This is surely not a proposal that can go anywhere and will be opposed by players and coaches due to the increased risk of injury by having a longer break.

