Report: Former PSG Midfielder And Relative Of Current Liverpool Star A Liverpool Target This Summer Transfer Window

A major journalist is reporting that a former PSG midfielder was on Liverpool's radar before they signed the Brazilian playmaker Arthur Melo. We will take a look at the player they didn't sign and the family dynamic behind the scenes.

Liverpool's midfield struggles are well documented by now. From injuries to key players Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, to older players slowly losing form such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner, Liverpool have not been as dominant in this area of the pitch.

It was no surprise then when Liverpool announced the signing of Brazilian International Arthur Melo on the last day of the summer window. The 26-year-old has never lost a game for Brazil when playing in a game alongside Fabinho

There were many different players linked to Liverpool this window including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Frenkie De Jong, and Nicola Barella to name but a few.

skysports-jude-bellingham-england_5246214

One name that has recently come to light has a surprising connection to the club and would have made one star Liverpool player's dream come true.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting today that former PSG midfielder Rafinha was identified by the club as a possible target.

Rafinha recently signed for Qatar Stars League club Al-Arabi. His connection to Liverpool is Thiago as the two are siblings.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Thiago

Thiago has often been quoted as saying that it would be a dream for him to play on the same team as his brother.

It's not clear why the deal never came to fruition but it's possible that lack of playing time would have been an issue for Rafinha. 

