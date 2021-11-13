Report: FSG And Liverpool Likely To Benefit From US TV Rights Bidding War Between NBC, ESPN And CBS

After reports emerged earlier in the week that for the first time overseas TV rights would exceed that of domestic income, there has been a further boost today for FSG and Liverpool.

The previous report in the Mail On Sunday explained how television rights for the Premier League will be pushed to new heights between 2022 and 2025.

From next summer, Sky, BT, Amazon and BBC will be paying close to £5 billion for the rights for a three season period.

It is expected however that for the first time the overseas TV rights will be more than that figure for the same period meaning that the Premier League clubs will be splitting more than £10billion.

In a further twist reported today by the Liverpool Echo and according to The Times, the clubs had been expecting to share £1.1billion for US TV rights but are now likely to receive more.

A late entry to the bidding process by ESPN means that this figure is likely to increase as another round of bidding now needs to take place.

The rights are currently held by NBC who paid £1billion for them to cover the period 2016 to 2022.

Their hold on the rights however is now in jeopardy with ESPN entering the fray alongside CBS.

A decision is expected next week and Liverpool's owners will be watching on to see what extra maybe in it for them.

