Report: FSG 'Increasingly Likely' To Sell Minority Stake In Liverpool

Rumours of an imminent sale of Liverpool Football Club by the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to Qatari investors have been played down by a journalist close to the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

In November, reports broke suggesting that FSG and principal owner, John W Henry were open to fresh investment or a full sale of the club, and that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley had been put in place to oversee the process.

That led to speculation about what the future of the Merseyside club could look like and this week, a flurry of reports emerged suggesting strong interest from the Middle East and in particular Qatar.

According to James Pearce however, a full sale seems unlikely with FSG preferring to find someone willing to invest in a minority stake in the club.

The reporter for The Athletic also claims FSG sources have played down rumours of an offer emerging from Qatar this week suggesting 'nothing is imminent' and that they are still to receive 'any suitably attractive proposals.'

LFCTR Verdict

It is very difficult to know exactly where FSG are with this process as the information is not made public.

All options still remain on the table however, and with Jurgen Klopp's squad in need of a rebuild, Reds fans will want to ensure that any type of new investment in whatever form that takes is used to restore their position at the top of the game.

