Report: German Investors  ‘Further Along’ Tabling Bid To FSG For Liverpool Than Saudi-Qatari Consortium

IMAGO / PA Images

FSG are reported to be looking for new investment or to sell Liverpool according to reports.
A coalition of German investors are ‘further along’ tabling a bid for Liverpool than a Saudi-Qatari consortium who have also been credited with an interest.

That’s according to David Lynch who has suggested in The Sporting News that the Saudi-Qatari group still remain strong contenders to buy the Merseyside club.

It was reported last month that FSG were looking for fresh investment but were also open to a full sale and that has led to widespread speculation of interest from America, the Middle East and now Germany.

John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp

FSG are reported to be open to a full sale of Liverpool

Lynch indicates that it is those from Germany that are further down the line in terms of the bidding process despite the Middle East parties being prepared to pay FSG £3.2billion for the club.

He also suggests that an unnamed American consortium have shown an interest.

LFCTR Verdict

It is really difficult to know where Liverpool and FSG are with this due to conflicting reports.

Earlier in the week, there were claims that new investment was the most likely outcome yet this from the reliable Lynch suggests the opposite.

This is a saga that is likely to drag on into 2023 and Reds fans will hope that it does not distract Jurgen Klopp and his team from getting their season back on track.

