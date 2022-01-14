Report: Harvey Elliott Full Training Return Date Revealed

After a disappointing 0-0 draw against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg on Thursday, there was some positive news for Liverpool fans as the date when Harvey Elliott will return to full training was revealed.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 18 year old had enjoyed a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season giving the youngster much needed game time and experience.

Such was the progress made by Elliott, he was able to impress manager Jurgen Klopp in pre season to such an extent that he forced his way into the starting XI for the early Premier League matches.

Unfortunately disaster struck in September when Elliott dislocated his ankle in a freak challenge at Elland Road.

It was a cruel blow for someone who was really beginning to flourish in the Liverpool midfield.

Elliott has remained positive throughout positing regular updates on social media of his rehab progress.

Over recent weeks he has been shown outside on the grass at the AXA Training Centre as he stepped up his steps to recovery.

The positive news reported on Friday by Dominic King of the Daily Mail was that Elliott will return to full training next week.

This is a huge boost to Klopp as he looks for midfield solutions in the absence of the injured Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita who is representing Guinea at AFCON.

