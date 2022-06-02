Report: Harvey Elliott On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract
Harvey Elliott has disclosed that he is eager for Mohamed Salah to sign a new deal at Liverpool and extend his stay at the Reds way past the end of next season.
Salah's current deal expires in 12 months time, and talks have stalled over recent months. In fact recent reports claim that the winger could be set to leave on a free transfer when his deal expires, and wants to remain in the Premier League - which may mean a move to the Reds closest rivals over recent years, Manchester City.
As per Liverpool Echo, speaking to This Is Anfield, Elliott said: "He’s been a great asset to this club, he’s got us to so many finals by scoring winning goals, important goals. He’s a great person to learn off and I’ve tried to get really close to him for the small details so I can be up there with him one day... I’ve been begging him to sign every single day."
With the Reds already likely to lose Sadio Mane this summer, the potential of losing their star man Salah is a serious concern for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool faithful.
