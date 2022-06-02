Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Harvey Elliott On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract

Harvey Elliott has disclosed that he is eager for Mohamed Salah to sign a new deal at Liverpool and extend his stay at the Reds way past the end of next season.

Salah's current deal expires in 12 months time, and talks have stalled over recent months. In fact recent reports claim that the winger could be set to leave on a free transfer when his deal expires, and wants to remain in the Premier League - which may mean a move to the Reds closest rivals over recent years, Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah in action against Aston Villa

As per Liverpool Echo, speaking to This Is Anfield, Elliott said: "He’s been a great asset to this club, he’s got us to so many finals by scoring winning goals, important goals. He’s a great person to learn off and I’ve tried to get really close to him for the small details so I can be up there with him one day... I’ve been begging him to sign every single day."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the Reds already likely to lose Sadio Mane this summer, the potential of losing their star man Salah is a serious concern for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool faithful.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part One - Jude Bellingham And Christian Eriksen

By Damon Carr6 minutes ago
James MIlner
News

Liverpool's James Milner Awarded MBE In Queen's Jubilee Honours List

By Neil Andrew10 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Swoop For Chelsea Winger

By Joe Dixon21 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: PSG Make Late Charge To Sign Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane

By Joe Dixon49 minutes ago
Liverpool
News

Breaking: Three Liverpool Stars Shortlisted For PFA Men's Players' Player Of The Year

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Thiago Villarreal
Quotes

'One Of The Most Overrated Players In European Football' - Former Liverpool Player On Thiago Alcantara

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Martin Terrier Jeremey Doku
Transfers

Liverpool Interested In Ligue 1 Sensation As Possible Replacement For Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Community Shield
News

Breaking: Community Shield Details Confirmed - Change Of Venue As Liverpool Take On Manchester City

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago